NEMA Deploys Emergency Team To Kogi As Floods Displace Thousands

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has dispatched an emergency response team to Kogi State following severe flooding that has submerged over 200 communities, leaving nearly two million people displaced.

According to a statement released by NEMA on Wednesday, the team consists of search and rescue specialists who will work alongside the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency and other stakeholders to carry out rescue, evacuation, and damage assessments in affected areas.

The agency has also deployed mobile water purification units to provide clean water for displaced families.

NEMA Director-General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, said the deployment is part of the agency’s proactive efforts to monitor and manage the flood situation across the country.

“We are closely coordinating with state agencies, as well as the Military Disaster Response Units, the Nigeria Police, and the Nigerian Red Cross to ensure effective response,” she added.

The flooding has hit several local government areas in Kogi, including Lokoja, Adavi, Ofu, Ajaokuta, Idah, and Ibaji. The agency’s data reveals that, as of October 14, 2024, 1,659 people have been affected, 517 displaced, and 1,601 houses damaged in the state.

In preparation for further flooding, NEMA had earlier alerted states at risk, including Adamawa, Benue, Delta, Anambra, Bayelsa, and Rivers, and prepositioned critical equipment for timely response. Nationwide, the floods have impacted 33 states, claiming 317 lives, displacing over 713,000 people, and damaging 117,000 homes.

NEMA has urged residents in flood-prone areas, particularly along the Rivers Benue and Niger, to remain vigilant and cooperate with emergency services as the agency continues to monitor the situation.