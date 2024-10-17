NDLEA Boosts Anti-Drug Efforts With New Marine Command Headquarters

The Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has announced the enhanced capacity of the agency to combat drug trafficking within Nigeria’s maritime space.

He attributed the recent surge in arrests and seizures of illicit substances at waterways and seaports to the agency’s expanded operations. Marwa made these remarks during the commissioning of the NDLEA Marine Command Headquarters on Wednesday, in Lagos, a facility built and donated by the British Government.

Speaking at the event, Marwa expressed profound appreciation to the British High Commission for its support.

“The timely delivery of this project and the high standard of the finished work speak volumes about the commitment of the British Government to support our efforts,” he said.

He also noted that similar contributions, including a state-of-the-art facility at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, have boosted the agency’s effectiveness.

Marwa highlighted the significant role of maritime routes in the international drug trade. According to him, “Maritime routes have long been exploited by drug traffickers due to the vast expanses of the open sea and the complexity of maritime laws.”

He referenced data from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), which identifies West Africa as a key transit region for narcotics, particularly those originating from South America.

The NDLEA Boss cited four major cases involving merchant ships used for drug trafficking within the last two years.

The NDLEA’s Marine Command was upgraded to a full-fledged command in 2022, a decision Marwa said was justified by the agency’s growing success.

He revealed that, through collaborative efforts with other maritime law enforcement agencies, the NDLEA has intercepted over 61,000 kg of various drugs and arrested 41 suspects, with 15 already prosecuted and jailed. Since 2020, NDLEA’s port operations have led to the seizure of 750 tons of drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, tramadol, and cannabis.

Marwa also called for continued cooperation among security agencies to counter the increasing complexity of maritime drug trafficking. He mentioned that personal vessels, such as luxury yachts and modified pump boats, are now being employed in drug trade operations. “Countering this threat requires intense coastal monitoring and collaboration among security agencies,” he added.

British Deputy High Commissioner, Mr. Jonny Baxter, justified the UK’s support for the NDLEA, emphasising the growing drug detections in both Nigeria and the UK. “We’ve seen an increase in drug detections… that shows us two things: the need for collaboration and that our efforts are paying dividends,” Baxter said.

He lauded the NDLEA’s work in disrupting drug trafficking gangs and stressed the importance of international cooperation.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Abimbola Salu Hundeyin, praised the NDLEA for its pivotal role in curbing the illegal drug trade in Lagos.

He acknowledged the British government’s support and described the commissioning of the Marine Command Headquarters as a milestone in the fight against drug-related crimes in coastal areas.