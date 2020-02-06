NECO Announces Release of 2019 SCCE Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the results of the 2019 November/December Senior School Certificate examination with only 48.68 percent of the candidates getting distinctions and credits in Mathematics and English.

This is coming exactly 49 days after the last paper was written, as the examination was conducted from Monday, November 18 to Wednesday, December 18, 2019.

In a statement signed by the acting Registrar, Mr. Abubakar Mohammed Gana, he said a

total of 29 subjects were examined by the body, which he reiterated is meant for external students in the need of making up their total requirements.

In comparing the 2019 and 2018 results, he said candidates who scored credit and above, including English Language and Mathematics for 2018 and 2019 showed 62.48 percent for 2018 and 48.68 percent for 2019, representing a decrease of 13.8 percent in 2019.

He said: “The number of candidates that sat for English Language is 65,207 out of which 41,214, representing 63 percent got either distinction or credit. 66,398 candidates sat for Mathematics, out of which 54,565, representing 82.18 percent got either distinction or credit.

“33,576 candidates, representing 48.68 percent got five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics.

“On the other hand, 50,057 candidates, representing 72.57 percent got five credits and above irrespective of English Language and Mathematics.

“A comparative analysis of candidates who scored five credits and above, including English Language and Mathematics for 2018 and 2019 shows 62.48 percent for 2018 and 48.68 percent for 2019, representing a decrease of 13.8 percent in 2019.

“It should, however, be noted that not all candidates require credit in either English Language or Mathematics or both.”

He noted that concerning candidates’ involvement in various forms of malpractice in 2019 when compared to 2018, there is an increase in the number of candidates booked for malpractice.

“While 12,084 cases were recorded in 2018, 17,004 cases were recorded in 2019. This came about as a result of the comprehensive monitoring by senior staff which also resulted in the decline in number of candidates with five credits and above,” he said.

