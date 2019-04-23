NDLEA Arrests Suspect in Minna Over 1008kg of Tramadol

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Niger state Command, has arrested one suspect with 1,008 kg of 225 tramadols at Tungan Shanu of Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

The NDLEA’s Commander in the state, Mrs Sylvia Egwunwoke, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Minna on Tuesday.

Egwunwoke said that the suspects (name withheld) was arrested at Tungan Shanu village through intelligence report from a good Samaritan.

She said: “The command will, however, not relent in frustrating the activities of drug peddlers in the state and the nation at large.”

She then appealed to the public to always report any suspicious activity or individual to the relevant authorities, to rid the state of drug trafficking and its attendant crises.

” We have reached out to traditional and religious leaders to mobilize residents to volunteer information on those in the illegal business in their midst,” she said.