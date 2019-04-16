NDLEA Arrest 182 Suspects for Drug Trafficking in Katsina State

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Command in Katsina state says it arrested no fewer than 182 suspected drug dealers from January 2019 to date.

The State NDLEA Commandant, Hajiya Maryam Gambo, disclosed this on Tuesday during the commissioning of the agency’s rehabilitation center in Katsina.

She said 113 of the suspects were males, while 49 were females.

“The remaining 20 suspects were students,” Gambo said.

She said NDLEA secured conviction for 46 suspects during the period, while 131 drug users were counselled 131.

According to her, NDLEA seized 66.11 kilograms of cannabis sativa, 15,696.5 grams of psychotropics substances and 38 bottles of cough syrupy with codeine.

She urged the State Government to engage rehabilitated drug users in skills acquisition programmes to further make them self reliant and curtail drug abuse.

In his remarks, the deputy governor, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, who represented Gov. Aminu Masari, said the state government spent N41 million on the construction of the center.

“Drug abuse is a disturbing global phenomenon to which no country is immune, hence our efforts in dealing with it.

“We are even more concerned that the menace has spread into homes as married women get increasingly involved in drug or substance abuse,” he said.

Mannir therefore appealed to parents, school authorities, religious and community leaders to partner with the NDLEA to rid the society of the menace.

“As we are all aware, the future of any society or nation depends largely on the moral and intellectual disposition of its youth.

“We cannot and must not therefore sacrifice the future of our people.

“I hope NDLEA will not rest on its oars, in the discharge of this onerous responsibility,” he said.

Also speaking, the wife of the state governor, Hajiya Hadiza Masari, urged all stakeholders to continue to join hands with NDLEA in the fight against the menace of drug abuse.

“This ugly phenomenon should be the concern of all and sundry because the victims and traffickers of drug abuse live in our midst as neighbours, children, friends, students, school mates and spouses.

“Women as mothers should be more vigil by closely monitoring our children, as early detection will make easy rehabilitation,” she said.