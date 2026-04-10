FG inaugurates NCX Governing Board to drive non oil export growth

Keypoints

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) has inaugurated the Governing Board of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX) .

has inaugurated the Governing Board of the . Minister Jumoke Oduwole described the move as a strategic reactivation aimed at accessing the 1.4 billion consumers within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

described the move as a strategic reactivation aimed at accessing the within the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The NCX is tasked with solving persistent trade challenges including poor traceability , informal trading systems, and a lack of standardized quality for exports.

, informal trading systems, and a lack of standardized quality for exports. Newly appointed Chairman Dalhatu Abubakar pledged to prioritize the upgrading of warehouses and digital trading systems to support farmers and solid mineral operators.

Main Story

Nigeria has taken a decisive step toward formalizing its non oil trade by inaugurating the Governing Board of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange (NCX).

At a ceremony led by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Jumoke Oduwole, the government emphasized that a functional commodity exchange is vital for Nigeria’s transition to an export driven economy.

The reactivation of the NCX is intended to move agricultural and solid mineral trade away from informal, fragmented systems toward a transparent platform that ensures fair pricing for producers.

Minister Oduwole highlighted that while the AfCFTA offers massive market potential, Nigeria cannot compete globally without addressing “infrastructure deficits” and ensuring that its exports meet international quality standards.

The new board is expected to act as the architect of this transformation, creating an ecosystem where commodity prices are discovered transparently rather than dictated by middlemen. This institutional reform aligns with the broader national agenda of job creation and food security through a modernized agricultural value chain.

The Issues

The primary challenge for the NCX remains the informality of the current market. Most Nigerian farmers operate outside formal structures, leading to poor traceability and inconsistent quality that often results in export rejections. The board must solve the problem of market infrastructure, particularly the lack of modern warehouses and reliable digital trading platforms. Furthermore, attracting institutional investment into the exchange will require a robust governance framework that can convince financial institutions and global buyers of the platform’s integrity and efficiency.

What’s Being Said

“This is far more than a ceremonial event; it marks the reactivation of a strategic institution central to our economic transformation,” stated Jumoke Oduwole , Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment. Dalhatu Abubakar , NCX Board Chairman, pledged to upgrade warehouses and “deepen partnerships with financial institutions” to deliver real value to farmers.

, NCX Board Chairman, pledged to upgrade warehouses and “deepen partnerships with financial institutions” to deliver real value to farmers. Chris Osa Isokpunwu , Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, described the move as a “landmark step” in deepening institutional reforms within the sector.

, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, described the move as a “landmark step” in deepening institutional reforms within the sector. Trade experts note that the NCX’s success will depend on its ability to integrate with regional markets under the AfCFTA framework.

What’s Next

The board will begin an immediate review of governance frameworks to align the NCX with global best practices in commodity trading.

to align the NCX with global best practices in commodity trading. Significant investments are expected in digital trading systems and the retrofitting of warehouses to improve the storage and traceability of agricultural goods.

and the retrofitting of warehouses to improve the storage and traceability of agricultural goods. The NCX will likely launch capacity building programmes for farmers and market operators to educate them on how to participate in formal exchange trading.

for farmers and market operators to educate them on how to participate in formal exchange trading. Increased collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria and private financiers is anticipated to provide the liquidity necessary for large scale commodity hedging and trade.

Bottom Line

The inauguration of the NCX board signals a shift from rhetoric to action in Nigeria’s diversification plans. If the board can successfully modernize warehouse logistics and digitalize trade, the NCX could become the primary engine driving Nigeria’s non oil wealth in the AfCFTA era.