NCS Intercepts Indomie Noodles Vehicle Filled with 1,582 Wraps of Cannabis

The Seme Command of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on Friday said it’s officers intercepted an Indomie truck at Mowo/Ibeji axis of Seme border conveying 1,582 wraps of hard drugs (Cannabis Sativa), smuggled into the country from Ghana.

Disclosing this to newsmen in Seme, the Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Mohammed Uba revealed that the hard drugs worth N30.9million were concealed in an Indomie truck from Ghana.

“Our Patrol Team A under the leadership of Abubakar D. I arrested the Indomie truck at Mowo/Ibeji axis on Thursday. A suspect has been arrested following rigorous intelligence work by my officers.

“The Indomie truck contained 20 sacks of Cannabis Sativa and was coming from Ghana. The Duty Paid Value of the hard drugs is N30.9million,” UBA stated.

In reaction to this allegation, the Media Consultant of Dufri Plc Mr Tope Asiwaju denied ownership of the truck by Dufil. He claimed that the truck could belong to any of the dealer owned trucks. Thereafter, he demanded for the plate number of the truck seized by the Nigeria Customs Service.

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect