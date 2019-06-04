Anthony Joshua Written off After Loss to Andy Ruiz Jr

Former IBF cruiserweight champion boxer, Glenn McCrory, has claimed Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight boxing career may be finished, after he was floored by Andy Ruiz Jr in New York.

Ruiz shocked the boxing world over the weekend, as he stripped Joshua of his heavyweight titles, at Madison Square Garden with a seventh round stoppage.

Joshua was the huge favourite going into the fight, but the 29-year-old triumphed against the odds by beating the Brit.

McCrory has now slammed Joshua, claiming he let “himself and the nation down”.

He told talkSPORT: “He’s bottom of the pile. He got beaten up by Andy Ruiz.

“I think he’s finished. It’s not just the defeat, anybody can get defeated, but the nature of it.

“Andy Ruiz is not an elite athlete, he is not a heavyweight great. He will not go down in icons of legends at all but he is a tough kid and he seized his opportunity.

“I have to say well done Andy Ruiz. Anthony Joshua let himself and the nation down.

“If you take your eye off the ball then you lose. It’s as simple as that.”

Source: Nigerian NewsDirect