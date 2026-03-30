NCC orders telcos to compensate users for poor service

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 30, 2026

Key Points

NCC mandates telcos to compensate users for poor network service

Compensation to be issued as airtime based on usage patterns

Directive extends to tower companies for infrastructure upgrades

Main Story

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has directed mobile network operators to compensate subscribers affected by poor quality of service, marking a shift toward consumer-focused regulation in the telecoms sector.

Under the new directive, telecom operators will be required to provide compensation in the form of airtime credits to users in locations where service quality falls below prescribed benchmarks. The compensation will be calculated based on subscribers’ average spending and their presence in affected Local Government Areas.

The Commission said the policy ensures that consumers do not bear the burden of service failures caused by operators’ inability to meet Quality of Service (QoS) standards.

The directive also extends to tower companies, which provide critical infrastructure such as telecom masts. The NCC mandated these firms to reinvest fines into measurable infrastructure improvements to enhance network performance.

“Subscribers should not be penalised for service deficiencies beyond their control,” the Commission stated.

The Issues

The directive comes amid persistent complaints over dropped calls, poor data connectivity, and network congestion across Nigeria. The telecom sector has faced increasing pressure due to rising data demand, infrastructure gaps, and foreign exchange constraints affecting equipment upgrades.

What’s Being Said

“This policy strengthens accountability and aligns service delivery with consumer expectations,” the NCC said in its statement.

“Operators must prioritise network investments to meet rising demand or risk both financial and reputational consequences,” a telecom industry analyst noted.

What’s Next

Telcos are expected to implement compensation frameworks immediately across affected regions

The NCC will intensify monitoring of QoS performance metrics nationwide

Additional regulatory actions, including fines and compliance audits, may follow

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The NCC’s directive signals a decisive regulatory pivot toward consumer protection, forcing telecom operators to internalise the cost of poor service while accelerating pressure for infrastructure investment.