NCC, CAC introduce mandatory pre-approval for telecom equity transfers above 10%

Key points

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) now requires approval for any telecom share transfer of 10 per cent or more before registration.

The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) will reject any such transactions without NCC’s “Letter of No Objection.”

The new rule is aimed at strengthening competition, transparency, and regulatory oversight in the telecom sector.

Main story

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) have introduced new regulatory requirements mandating prior approval for significant changes in ownership structure of telecommunications companies operating in Nigeria.

Under the new directive, any transfer of shares representing 10 per cent or more of a licensed telecom operator’s total share capital must now obtain a formal “Letter of No Objection” from the NCC before such transaction can be registered or considered valid.

The joint statement, issued by NCC Director of Public Affairs, Nnenna Ukoha, and CAC Head of Public Affairs, Rasheed Mahe, said the measure takes immediate effect and is designed to enhance oversight in a sector considered critical to Nigeria’s digital economy.

The restriction also applies to cumulative transactions, meaning that multiple share transfers which collectively exceed the 10 per cent threshold will require regulatory approval.

The CAC will serve as the primary enforcement gateway by refusing to process any shareholding changes in telecom companies that are not accompanied by prior NCC clearance.

The framework is anchored on Section 90 of the Nigerian Communications Act 2003, Regulation 28(2) of the Competition Practices Regulations 2007, and Regulation 42 of the Licensing Regulations 2019.

The issues

The telecom sector has seen increased investment activity and ownership restructuring in recent years, raising concerns about potential market concentration and anti-competitive practices.

Regulators say unmonitored equity transfers could undermine competition, distort market balance, or allow undisclosed control changes within licensed operators.

There are also concerns about transparency in beneficial ownership, particularly in cases involving complex shareholding structures or indirect acquisitions.

The new rule is expected to close regulatory gaps that previously allowed ownership changes to proceed with limited oversight.

What’s being said

The regulators said the policy is intended to safeguard market integrity and ensure proper oversight of significant ownership changes in the sector.

According to the joint statement:

“The requirement is designed to preserve a fair and competitive market structure within the communications sector by preventing direct or indirect anti-competitive practices, while strengthening regulatory oversight of significant changes in ownership and control.”

They added that the initiative will improve investor confidence, promote transparency, and ensure long-term stability in Nigeria’s telecommunications industry.

Both agencies reaffirmed their commitment to closer collaboration in regulating the sector and ensuring orderly market development.

What’s next

Telecom operators and investors will now be required to factor regulatory approval timelines into any planned equity restructuring or mergers involving significant share transfers.

The NCC is expected to issue additional implementation guidelines to clarify procedures for obtaining the “Letter of No Objection.”

The CAC will also begin enforcing stricter documentation checks at the point of company registration or amendment filings.

Bottom line

The new NCC and CAC directive introduces tighter control over ownership changes in Nigeria’s telecom sector, reinforcing regulatory oversight of major equity transfers. While the policy is designed to protect competition and enhance transparency, it is expected to significantly reshape the structure of telecom investments and acquisitions going forward.