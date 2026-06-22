AI can help tackle insecurity, drive development in Nigeria, expert says

Key points

A cyber safety advocate says AI is becoming a transformative force across sectors in Nigeria.

The technology can strengthen cybersecurity, support national security and improve decision-making.

AI tools can help detect threats, identify vulnerabilities and respond to cyber-attacks more efficiently.

Experts warn that AI should complement, not replace, human expertise and existing security systems.

Stakeholders are being urged to address unemployment and digital illiteracy to curb cybercrime.

Main Story

A systems analyst and cyber safety advocate, Tinuola Popoola, says Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the potential to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and accelerate national development if properly deployed.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Popoola described AI as one of the most influential technologies shaping modern societies, noting that it is transforming how organisations solve problems, process information and make decisions. According to her, AI enables computers to perform tasks that traditionally require human intelligence, allowing systems to analyse large volumes of data, identify patterns and support decision-making across different sectors.

She said the technology is already embedded in everyday tools and services, including smart devices, virtual assistants and automated customer support platforms, while businesses increasingly rely on AI-powered applications such as natural language processing and computer vision to improve efficiency and customer engagement. Popoola noted that beyond its growing role in industries such as healthcare, banking and manufacturing, AI offers significant opportunities for improving cybersecurity and addressing broader security challenges.

She explained that AI can help security professionals detect threats faster, identify vulnerabilities before they are exploited and automate routine monitoring processes that would otherwise require extensive human effort. According to her, AI-powered systems can analyse unusual patterns, detect anomalies and improve response times during cyber incidents, making digital infrastructure more resilient against attacks. Popoola argued that Nigeria could reduce financial losses linked to cybercrime by adopting more advanced AI-driven security measures, similar to practices already being implemented in more developed economies.

She, however, cautioned against viewing AI as a complete solution to security challenges, stressing that effective governance, regulatory oversight and human expertise remain critical. The analyst also linked the growing prevalence of internet fraud among young Nigerians to economic hardship, unemployment, weak financial literacy and social pressures, calling for greater investment in skills development and job creation. She urged policymakers to create frameworks that encourage responsible AI adoption while addressing concerns around privacy, security and ethical use of emerging technologies.

The Issues

Rising cyber threats targeting individuals, businesses and institutions.

Need for stronger cybersecurity capabilities in Nigeria.

Balancing AI adoption with privacy, security and ethical concerns.

Growing cases of internet fraud driven by economic and social pressures.

Limited digital skills and employment opportunities for young people.

What’s Being Said

“Artificial intelligence is not only changing the way we work, it is disrupting how we live and how problems are being solved,” Popoola said while highlighting AI’s growing influence across industries.

“AI can automate many tasks traditionally performed by human analysts, making threat detection and response faster and more effective,” she said while explaining the technology’s cybersecurity benefits.

“Nigeria can equally save billions of naira by adopting similar AI-driven cybersecurity measures,” Popoola said while referencing the impact of AI on cyber defence systems.

“Nigeria loses trillions of naira annually to cyber-attacks. Integrating AI into traditional security systems can significantly enhance their effectiveness and resilience,” she said while advocating wider adoption of the technology.

“Artificial intelligence can only play a supporting role in national security and should complement existing strategies and human expertise,” Popoola said while cautioning against overreliance on AI.

What’s Next

Policymakers are expected to explore frameworks for responsible AI adoption.

More organisations may integrate AI tools into cybersecurity and operational processes.

Stakeholders are likely to push for greater investment in digital skills and youth empowerment programmes.

Discussions on AI governance, privacy and ethical standards are expected to intensify.

Bottom Line

As AI adoption accelerates globally, experts say Nigeria has an opportunity to strengthen cybersecurity, improve decision-making and support development, provided the technology is deployed responsibly and backed by strong human oversight.