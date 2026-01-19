Nigeria Aviation College Faces Total Shutdown As Unions Issue Fourteen Day Strike Notice

Four powerful aviation unions have declared a fourteen day countdown to a total strike at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology in Zaria.

In a joint declaration released on Saturday January 17 2026 the groups including the National Union of Air Transport Employees and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals expressed deep indignation over stalled negotiations regarding staff welfare.

The unions warned that if the management fails to finalize the review of employment conditions within this window all services at the training institution will be withdrawn indefinitely.

The central grievance stems from a perceived lack of seriousness by the college leadership in addressing the Conditions of Service for employees. While other parastatals under the Ministry of Aviation such as the Nigeria Meteorological Agency have recently secured approvals for improved welfare packages staff at the Zaria college claim they have been left behind.

The unions accused the management of being the only entity in the entire aviation sector to refuse a conclusion of these critical reviews despite years of patient engagement and technical support for the institution growth.

Frustrations among the workforce have reached a breaking point as workers compare their compensation to peers at the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria. The joint statement accused the college administration of showing a discourteous disposition toward union officers and ignoring repeated warnings about deteriorating industrial harmony.

The unions emphasized that their previous restraint was intended to protect the strategic status of the college as an international center of excellence but they now believe the management has exploited this cooperation to delay necessary financial commitments.

The potential walkout threatens to disrupt the training of pilots and aircraft engineers across West Africa. When contacted for an official response the college spokesperson Jude Amadi stated he was unaware of the formal ultimatum but promised to consult with internal stakeholders to verify the claims.

With the clock ticking the aviation industry is watching closely to see if the Ministry of Aviation will intervene before the February 1 deadline to prevent a complete collapse of operations at Nigeria primary aviation training hub.