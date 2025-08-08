14 High-Paying Part-Time Jobs Nigerian Students In The U.S. Can Take In 2025

A recent listing by job search platform Indeed has highlighted lucrative part-time opportunities for international students in the United States — with annual earnings ranging from $34,000 to over $71,000. The findings are particularly relevant to Nigerian students navigating financial pressures while studying abroad.

Visa regulations typically limit international students to specific work categories and a set number of hours per week during academic sessions. However, many of the roles identified by Indeed are on-campus or offer flexible schedules, enabling students to balance work commitments with academic responsibilities.

Beyond income generation, these jobs provide valuable U.S. work experience, help develop soft skills such as communication and teamwork, and create networking opportunities that can enhance career prospects after graduation.

Here are the 14 part-time jobs and their average annual salaries as of July 2025:

14. Library Assistant — $34,057/year

Library assistants manage shelving, cataloging, student inquiries, and event assistance. The role suits students who prefer structured and quiet environments. Average pay: $18.51/hour.

13. Usher — $34,594/year

Ushers guide attendees at events like sports matches, concerts, lectures, and theatre productions. They handle ticketing, programs, and guest assistance. Average pay: $14.86/hour.

12. Barista — $36,440/year

Baristas prepare coffee-based beverages, handle orders, clean equipment, and occasionally prepare snacks. Campus cafés and nearby coffee shops often hire students.

11. Dining Room Server — $37,716/year

Servers in campus dining halls or local restaurants take orders, deliver meals, and ensure customer satisfaction. Average pay: $16.18/hour.

10. Teaching Assistant — $38,764/year

TAs support professors with class supervision, coursework assistance, grading, and sometimes teaching. Mostly available to senior undergraduates and postgraduate students.

9. Call Center Representative — $39,394/year

Call center roles involve answering queries, updating records, and promoting services either on-campus or remotely.

8. Food Runner — $43,190/year

Food runners transport meals from the kitchen to diners, liaising between servers and kitchen staff. Many campus restaurants offer such positions.

7. Peer Mentor — $45,250/year

Peer mentors provide academic and emotional support to fellow students, helping them adapt to life in the U.S.

6. Research Assistant — $46,895/year

Research assistants aid faculty members with data collection, literature reviews, lab maintenance, and report preparation.

5. Department Assistant — $47,574/year

Department assistants manage office operations, appointments, and departmental events. They also guide prospective students.

4. Receptionist — $53,048/year

Receptionists handle calls, visitor reception, document organization, and scheduling within campus offices.

3. Tutor — $56,281/year

Tutors offer academic guidance and study support, often in subjects they excel in. Many universities have peer tutoring programs.

2. Sales Associate — $59,437/year

Sales associates assist customers in campus or nearby retail stores, handle transactions, and recommend products.

1. Student Ambassador — $71,701/year

Student ambassadors represent universities at events, campus tours, and outreach programs. This high-paying role suits outgoing, public-speaking-oriented students.

For Nigerian students in the U.S., these opportunities not only provide income but also help bridge the gap between academic and professional life.