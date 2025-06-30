NCAA Grounds Rano Air Plane Following Engine Failure

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has ordered the immediate grounding of Rano Air’s aircraft, with registration 5N-BZY, following an engine failure incident during flight operations.

The directive, issued as part of the NCAA’s commitment to strict aviation safety compliance, came after the aircraft experienced a malfunction in engine one, leading to smoke in the cabin and cockpit. The flight crew promptly donned oxygen masks and activated emergency procedures to ensure a safe landing. The smoke cleared before landing, and the captain safely landed the aircraft without further incident.

Following the incident, the NCAA’s Directorate of Airworthiness mandated that the aircraft remain grounded pending a thorough safety investigation. Engineers are currently inspecting the aircraft to determine the root cause of the engine malfunction and smoke.

The incident led to disruptions in passenger schedules, particularly affecting travelers departing from Sokoto. A rescue aircraft, which had already boarded passengers for the Abuja–Katsina route, could not be rerouted to Sokoto without significant delays, leading to the cancellation of the Sokoto leg to maintain operational safety.

The NCAA emphasized that it will not compromise on safety compliance, even when operational disruptions occur, and noted that Nigeria’s aviation safety record remains strong despite infrastructure challenges.

The Authority stated that its proactive safety measures, including cancelling flights at the slightest indication of safety concerns, align with global best practices and international regulatory standards.

The NCAA assured that updates on the incident will be provided upon the conclusion of the ongoing investigation. Passengers affected by the cancellation will be accommodated in accordance with Rano Air’s obligations under Nigeria’s consumer protection laws.