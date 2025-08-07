NCAA Grounds K1 De Ultimate For Six Months Over Security Breach

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced a six-month flying ban on renowned Fuji musician, Wasiu Ayinde, popularly known as K1 De Ultimate, over an alleged security breach at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Michael Achimugu, Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, disclosed this during a press briefing on Thursday. He stated that K1’s conduct at the airport violated aviation safety protocols and would not go unpunished.

“As we speak, the passenger is going to be blacklisted for the next six months from flying in Nigeria,” Achimugu said. “Everyone involved in this incident will be held accountable. Aviation safety rules are global, and no one is exempt.”

He further revealed that the NCAA would write to the Attorney General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police to initiate legal action against the musician.

When asked whether Ayinde’s relationship with President Bola Tinubu could influence the proceedings, Achimugu stressed that both President Tinubu and the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, were committed to the rule of law.

Meanwhile, Minister Keyamo, in a statement posted to his official X (formerly Twitter) account, confirmed that K1 had been placed on a no-fly list pending further investigation. He noted that both the musician and members of the flight crew had acted in ways that breached established safety procedures.

“I have reviewed reports and video footage from the relevant aviation agencies regarding the incident involving K1 and ValueJet staff on August 7,” Keyamo said. “The preliminary findings show a clear breakdown of control on both sides, which could have led to tragic consequences.”

He described the incident as “akin to a hostage situation,” alleging that K1 physically blocked an aircraft from taxiing to the runway — a violation he called “totally unacceptable.”

“Contrary to what his representatives claim, he moved repeatedly on the tarmac, obstructing the aircraft’s movement. Whether he was carrying water or alcohol is secondary. The issue is the obstruction, which is serious,” Keyamo added.

He also questioned the selective punishment of only the pilot and captain, stating, “What applies to the goose must also apply to the gander.”

Keyamo directed the NCAA to inform all domestic and international airlines of the no-fly order, warning that any carrier that disregards it could face license withdrawal.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) had earlier confirmed that it was investigating K1 over the incident, which took place on Monday, August 5, during boarding for a ValueJet Airlines flight (VK 201) to Lagos.

According to FAAN, the musician was found with a liquid-filled flask exceeding the 100ml limit permitted under international aviation security rules. Despite repeated warnings from airport security personnel and the flight captain, K1 allegedly refused to comply and spilled the contents — later confirmed to be alcohol — on a security officer.

However, K1 denied any wrongdoing. In a statement issued by his media aide, Kunle Rasheed, he insisted the flask contained plain drinking water provided at the airport lounge.

The statement described the reports as exaggerated and misleading, stating that K1 remained calm throughout the encounter and did not endanger safety.

It also claimed that senior airport officials and airline executives had since reached out with apologies and even offered him a private jet to continue his journey to Lagos.

“We urge the public and the media to avoid sensationalism. K1 remains a law-abiding citizen and is cooperating fully with authorities to resolve this matter responsibly,” the statement read.