Tinubu Nominates New Leadership Team For NERC

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Engr. Abdullahi Garba Ramat as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

In a statement issued Thursday by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President also put forward Mr. Abubakar Yusuf as Commissioner for Consumer Affairs and Dr. Fouad Olayinka Animashun as Commissioner for Finance and Management Services.

The nominations are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Ramat, 39, is an electrical engineer with a PhD in Strategic Management and a background in public administration.

To prevent a leadership vacuum at the commission, the President directed that Ramat immediately assume office in an acting capacity, pending Senate confirmation in accordance with legal provisions.

President Tinubu urged the nominees to apply their expertise in advancing his administration’s reforms in the power sector.