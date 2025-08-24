NBS: Diesel Price Hit N1,789.45 Per Litre In July

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that the average retail price of diesel fell to N1,789.45 per litre in July 2025, down from N1,813.81 per litre recorded in June.

According to the agency’s Diesel Price Watch for July, released on Friday in Abuja, the figure represents a 1.34 per cent month-on-month decline. However, on a year-on-year basis, diesel prices surged by 29.72 per cent, compared to N1,379.48 per litre in July 2024.

A breakdown by state showed that Benue recorded the highest average price at N2,341.46 per litre, followed by Adamawa (N2,163.88) and Plateau (N2,029.71). In contrast, the lowest prices were reported in Ondo (N1,465.71), Zamfara (N1,470.35), and Gombe (N1,485.00).

On a zonal basis, the South-South posted the highest average price at N1,941.98 per litre, while the South-West recorded the lowest at N1,619.06.