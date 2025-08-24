FG, States, Local Councils Share N2trn Revenue Allocation

The Federal Government, states, and local government councils have shared a total of N2.001 trillion from the federation revenue for July 2025.The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), chaired by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, made the disbursement at its August 2025 meeting in Abuja.

The allocation came from a gross revenue of N3.836 trillion, comprising statutory revenue, Value Added Tax (VAT), Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and exchange differences.

Out of the N2.001 trillion shared, the Federal Government received N735.081 billion, states got N660.349 billion, while local government councils received N485.039 billion. Oil-producing states also received N120.359 billion as 13 per cent derivation from mineral revenue. In addition, N152.681 billion was set aside for the cost of collection, while N1.683 trillion was earmarked for transfers, interventions, and refunds.

FAAC noted that gross revenue from VAT stood at N687.940 billion in July, higher than the N678.165 billion recorded in June, representing an increase of N9.775 billion. From this amount, N27.517 billion was deducted as the cost of collection and N19.813 billion for transfers and interventions. The balance of N640.610 billion was distributed, with the Federal Government receiving N96.092 billion, states N320.305 billion, and local councils N224.214 billion.

Meanwhile, gross statutory revenue dropped to N3.070 trillion in July from N3.485 trillion in June, indicating a decline of N415.108 billion.