NAF Establishes Forward Operational Base In Akwa Ibom To Boost Security In Gulf Of Guinea

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has established a Forward Operational Base (FOB) in Akwa Ibom State as part of efforts to strengthen its air and maritime security operations across the South-South region and the Gulf of Guinea corridor.

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, disclosed this during a courtesy visit to Governor Umo Eno at Government House, Uyo. He said the new base will bolster air power projection, reinforce national defence infrastructure, and stimulate socio-economic development in the region.

According to a statement issued on Friday by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the state government donated the land for the establishment of the FOB—an act the CAS described as a significant contribution to national security.

“The Forward Operational Base will serve as a strategic outpost for rapid air response and maritime surveillance, particularly within the Gulf of Guinea axis. It will also provide a secure environment to attract investment and promote tourism in Akwa Ibom and beyond,” Air Marshal Abubakar stated.

He reaffirmed the Air Force’s unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property across Nigeria, noting that the new base would complement existing security structures and further enhance investor confidence in the South-South.

Governor Umo Eno, in his remarks, commended the NAF for its proactive approach to national security and welcomed the establishment of the base as a milestone in the state’s growing strategic relevance.

“We are honoured by your visit, and we view the establishment of this base as an important step in securing our people and supporting national efforts to maintain peace and stability. A safe society is the foundation upon which meaningful development rests,” the governor said.

He assured the military of the state’s continued support in strengthening Nigeria’s overall security architecture.

The Forward Operational Base in Akwa Ibom joins a growing list of NAF installations across the country aimed at improving operational readiness, deterring criminal activity, and ensuring Nigeria’s territorial integrity—particularly in regions vulnerable to maritime threats and cross-border insecurity.