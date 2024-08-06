National Power Grid Collapses Again For The Fifth Time

On Monday, the nation’s electrical grid failed once more, leaving certain areas of the nation without power.

It was a partial collapse, according to a Transmission Company of Nigeria officer who verified the occurrence.

The TCN official, who wished to remain anonymous due to a lack of authorization to address the media, informed our correspondent that power is being restored piecemeal.

As of 1:33 p.m. on Monday, we noticed that the grid’s overall generation had decreased to zero. According to Bizwatch Nigeria, this is the fifth collapse in 2024.

More news to come…