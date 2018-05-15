NASD OTC Market Closed 3.6% Lower Last Week

Transactions at the NASD OTC Market closed last week in a downward spiral with the market ending 3.6 percent lower week-on-week.

The NASD USI closed last Friday at 685.61 points as against 711.44 points it finished the previous Friday.

Also, the total market capitalization depreciated by N20.19 billion to settle at N463.96 billion compared with N484.15 billion it ended in the last session.

The price movement chart showed that Friesland Campina Wamco Nigeria Plc emerged the biggest lower, shedding 8.16 percent to finish at N156 in contrast to N169.90 it closed earlier.

It was followed by Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS) Plc, which slumped by 7.69 percent to close at N12 against N13 in the previous session.