Naira Weakens To N1,448 Despite Fresh FX Liquidity Boost

The naira depreciated at the official foreign exchange window on Monday, retreating amid tightening FX supply and increased demand for external payments. This came despite renewed dollar injections totalling US$186.60 million sold to commercial banks last week.

According to daily FX figures released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the currency slipped to N1,448.4355/$1, losing approximately N2 from the previous rate of N1,446.7421/$1.

Trading reports indicated that the official window saw heightened pressure as the intraday spot rate rose to N1,452/$1. The lowest intraday trade was recorded at N1,445/$1, unchanged from the previous week, hinting that sustained CBN interventions helped moderate volatility.

This development occurred as the Nigerian FX market posted a significant rise in U.S. dollar inflows, climbing 64% week-on-week to hit US$841.10 million, according to an update from Coronation Merchant Bank’s research division.

CBN accounted for 33.42% of the inflows, contributing US$281.10 million, followed by non-bank corporates (23.07%), foreign portfolio investors (19.38%), individuals (5.45%), and other minor sources (2.01%).

Despite the injections, the naira continues to face structural constraints driven by rising demand for school fees, medical payments, and import-related obligations.