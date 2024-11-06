Naira Faces Increased Pressure As U.S. Dollar Strengthens Amid Trump’s Election Bid

Naira faces mounting pressure as the U.S. dollar strengthens, driven by speculation around Donald Trump’s potential return to the U.S. presidency. Currently, the naira trades at N1,664.91/$ in the official NAFEX market, while the parallel market sees the currency hover near N1,730.

While the U.S. election remains too close to call, the dollar gains ground against major currencies, including the British pound, as investors predict a Trump victory. Both Trump and Kamala Harris compete for the presidency, with key battleground states showing tight races, leading markets to increasingly expect a narrow win for Trump.

The political uncertainty pushes the dollar to its highest level since July, reversing earlier losses. It reaches its strongest position since April 2005, as investor concerns surrounding the U.S. election reverberate across global markets.

Trump’s potential influence on U.S. economic policy, particularly his stance on the Federal Reserve, could have mixed effects on the dollar. If his policies lead to higher interest rates to curb inflation, the dollar could strengthen further, adding pressure on the naira. Alternatively, if his administration advocates for lower interest rates, the dollar might weaken, potentially easing some of the strain on the Nigerian currency.

Trump’s protectionist trade policies could also contribute to a stronger dollar. Tariffs targeting key trading partners, such as China, may trigger shifts in the global economy that further strengthen the U.S. dollar.

Investor sentiment grows increasingly sensitive to the likelihood of a Trump presidency. Bitcoin surges past $75,000, reaching a record high on the belief that Trump would take a more favorable stance on cryptocurrency regulation. U.S. stock markets react with their best performance in six weeks, though caution persists as investors await key decisions from the Federal Reserve and Bank of England.

Meanwhile, demand for foreign exchange remains high, driven by needs for travel, fuel imports, and education expenses. This ongoing demand is expected to exert further pressure on the naira, particularly in the parallel market, where short-sellers target the N1,650 support level.