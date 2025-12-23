Funke Akindele’s ‘Behind The Scenes’ Hits ₦512m In Just One Week

Award-winning actress and producer Funke Akindele has once again demonstrated her box office prowess as her latest film, Behind The Scenes, surpassed ₦500 million in just one week, setting a new record in Nollywood for 2025.

FilmOne Entertainment, the film’s distributor, confirmed the milestone, noting that the movie had broken five opening-weekend records, becoming the fastest Nollywood film this year to reach ₦500 million. The distributor shared on social media: “And yet, another history has been made. Thank you, West Africa, for showing up, filling cinemas, and carrying this story with love. ₦512M at the box office. Highest-grossing Nollywood film of 2025. Fastest Nollywood movie to hit ₦500M. Number one film of the weekend. This is what belief looks like. Behind the scenes of a historic run.”

Akindele’s achievement builds on her history of box office success. Her previous film, Everybody Loves Jenifa, set records for Nollywood’s biggest opening weekend at the time, eventually earning over ₦1.8 billion in Nigeria alone, alongside international revenue.

Behind The Scenes opened nationwide on December 12, following advanced screenings on December 10 and 11 that generated significant anticipation. The film boasts an all-star cast including Scarlet Gomez, Iyabo Ojo, Destiny Etiko, Tobi Bakre, and Uche Montana, drawing audiences eager to see the ensemble in action.

Funke Akindele expressed gratitude to her fans, saying, “This achievement is not mine alone—it belongs to every cinema-goer who believed in this story and made it a success. I’m humbled and motivated to continue telling stories that resonate with audiences across Nigeria and beyond.”

Film critics have praised the movie for its engaging narrative and strong performances, noting that it solidifies Akindele’s reputation as a Nollywood powerhouse who consistently delivers commercially successful and culturally relevant films.

With Behind The Scenes continuing its theatrical run, the film is poised to break even more records, further cementing Funke Akindele’s legacy as one of Nollywood’s most influential and bankable filmmakers.