NAHCO Delivers 166.7% Surge In Half-Year Profit, Eyes Revenue Expansion Beyond ₦300 Billion

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company (NAHCO) Plc has posted an impressive 166.7 percent growth in net profit after tax, reaching ₦8.88 billion for the first half of 2025, up from ₦3.33 billion in the same period of 2024.

The company’s half-year financials, released on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), also showed a 102.06 percent increase in group revenue to ₦32.33 billion, compared to ₦16 billion in H1 2024, underlining its strong financial momentum.

Gross profit rose by 117.73 percent to ₦19.16 billion, up from ₦8.80 billion, while operating profit climbed by 126.9 percent to ₦11.64 billion. Profit before tax surged by 148.21 percent to ₦11.79 billion, supported by effective cost management. Earnings per share also jumped from ₦1.71 to ₦4.55.

Key financial ratios reflect NAHCO’s enhanced operational efficiency:

Gross profit margin: rose from 55% to 59.26%

Operating profit margin: increased from 32.06% to 36%

Pre-tax profit margin: improved from 29.7% to 36.5%

Return on total assets: grew from 7.09% to 20.14%

Return on equity: jumped to 51.09% from 16.59%

These results build on the company’s strong full-year 2024 performance, where it recorded an 88.5 percent rise in revenue to ₦53.54 billion and a 115.4 percent increase in pre-tax profit to ₦18.70 billion.

Commenting on the half-year performance, Chairman of the Board, Seinde Fadeni, attributed the results to the successful execution of a five-year growth strategy aimed at expanding group revenue to over ₦300 billion. He noted that the company is undergoing a strategic transformation driven by diversification, technological innovation, and improved employee welfare, including a 50 percent salary raise and performance-based incentives.

“Our forward-looking investments—such as the launch of a hotel business, expansion of the commodities export unit, and deployment of Oracle ERP and HCM platforms—underscore NAHCO’s commitment to operational excellence and value creation,” Fadeni stated.

Group Managing Director, Olumuyiwa Olumekun, reiterated NAHCO’s strategic shift from a conventional ground handling firm to a fully diversified logistics group. “We are embracing digital transformation, sustainability, and aggressive business development as part of our evolution,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to shareholders and stakeholders, assuring them of sustained growth and service excellence.

Further reinforcing its industry leadership, NAHCO recently received the Industry Champions Award from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), recognising its outstanding performance in governance, profitability, and aviation services. The company also launched Nigeria’s first Export Packaging and Processing Centre in Lagos to strengthen the global competitiveness of local products.

As NAHCO charts its course toward becoming a major logistics powerhouse, its first-half results position it as one of Nigeria’s most dynamic and forward-thinking service providers in the aviation and logistics sectors.