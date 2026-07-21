NAFDAC seizes diesel tankers designated for edible oil

Key points

NAFDAC intercepted two tankers designated for transporting edible vegetable oil found conveying diesel in Lagos.

The agency described the practice as a serious threat to public health and food safety.

The tankers and their drivers have been taken into custody as investigations continue.

NAFDAC urged operators to comply with food safety regulations and appealed to the public to report violations.

Main story

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intercepted two tankers designated for transporting edible vegetable oil after they were found conveying Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) in Lagos.

The agency’s Director of Investigation and Enforcement, Dr Martins Iluyomade, disclosed this while briefing journalists on Monday in Lagos.

Iluyomade described the incident as a serious threat to public health and food safety, saying the discovery was made during one of the agency’s recent enforcement operations in the state.

According to him, investigations revealed that the two tankers, meant exclusively for transporting edible vegetable oil, had been loaded with diesel in violation of food safety regulations.

He said the manager involved claimed ignorance of the colour-coding requirements for edible oil tankers and stated that the vehicles had previously been used only for transporting diesel.

Iluyomade said the two tankers and their drivers had been taken into custody, while investigations were ongoing to determine the full extent of the violation and ensure appropriate regulatory action.

He stressed that tankers designated for transporting edible vegetable oil must be dedicated solely to that purpose in line with international food safety standards.

“Vegetable oil has nothing to do with petrol or petroleum products and that is why we are very particular about it.

“Any tanker designated for edible vegetable oil must be dedicated exclusively to that purpose, which is in line with international best practices for food safety,” he said.

Iluyomade assured the public that NAFDAC would intensify enforcement activities and strengthen surveillance to prevent similar incidents.

He urged operators in the sector to comply with established safety and regulatory requirements.

The agency also appealed to members of the public to support its enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest NAFDAC office nationwide.

The issues

Using tankers that transport petroleum products to convey edible oils without strict segregation and compliance with food safety standards raises the risk of contamination and poses potential health hazards to consumers.

What’s being said

“Any tanker designated for edible vegetable oil must be dedicated exclusively to that purpose, which is in line with international best practices for food safety.” — Martins Iluyomade, Director of Investigation and Enforcement, NAFDAC

What’s next

NAFDAC says investigations will continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding the violation and determine the appropriate regulatory actions against those responsible.

Bottom line

The interception highlights NAFDAC’s efforts to enforce food safety standards and prevent practices that could expose consumers to contaminated edible products.