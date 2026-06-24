NAE urges FG to adopt engineering policy proposals

Key points

NAE calls on FG to implement recommendations on power, flooding and climate change

Academy submits policy papers addressing national development challenges

Engineers identify structural failures behind 2024 Alau Dam flooding

NAE backs power sector reforms and expansion of renewable energy

Academy supports engineering residency programme to boost skills development

Main story

The Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE) has urged the Federal Government to adopt its policy recommendations on electricity, flooding, wastewater management and climate change to support national development.

The President of the Academy, Prof. Rahamon Bello, made the call on Tuesday in Lagos during a news conference ahead of the institution’s 2026 Apex Events. Bello said the Academy had submitted several policy and advocacy papers to government, providing engineering-based solutions to some of Nigeria’s key development challenges. According to him, the Academy conducted a technical review of the 2024 Alau Dam disaster in Borno State and identified engineering and structural failures that contributed to the flooding.

He said the report proposed reconstruction measures, deployment of modern early-warning systems and safeguards against future climate-related disasters. Bello also disclosed that the Academy had developed a policy paper on Nigeria’s electricity sector, focusing on financial and operational challenges affecting the industry. He endorsed the Presidential Power Sector Financial Reforms Programme and called for specialised bonds to settle gas supply debts and improve electricity generation.

The NAE president further advocated accelerated implementation of the Presidential Power Initiative to increase national grid capacity to 25,000 megawatts and urged greater investment in renewable energy sources. On wastewater management, Bello said less than 20 per cent of urban wastewater in Nigeria was properly managed, creating environmental and public health risks.

He added that the Academy remained committed to supporting solutions that improve wastewater and sewage management across the country.

The issues

Flood control and climate resilience

Power sector reforms and electricity generation

Renewable energy development

Wastewater and sewage management

Engineering education and skills development

What’s being said

“The report recommends reconstruction measures, modern early-warning systems and safeguards against future climate-induced disasters.” — Prof. Rahamon Bello, President of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering, on recommendations from the Academy’s review of the 2024 Alau Dam flooding.

“The Academy also reviewed Nigeria’s electricity challenges and developed a policy paper to address the sector’s financial and operational constraints.” — Bello, on the Academy’s intervention in the power sector.

“These dialogues were on engineering solutions for energy, efficient and profitable operations of our refineries, transportation, wastewater management, environmental stability and climate change among others.” — Bello, highlighting the Academy’s policy engagement activities.

Bottom line

The Nigerian Academy of Engineering wants government to adopt its policy recommendations on power, flooding, climate resilience and wastewater management, arguing that engineering-led solutions are critical to addressing Nigeria’s infrastructure and development challenges.