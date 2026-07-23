NABTEB concludes 2026 Federal Technical Colleges admissions

Key points

NABTEB has completed the 2026 selection and placement exercise into Federal Technical Colleges.

Candidates have been directed to check their admission status and begin registration.

The admissions followed the release of the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination results.

Successful candidates can print their admission notification slips from July 24.

Main story

The National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) has concluded the 2026 selection and placement exercise into Federal Technical Colleges (FTCs), following the release of the National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) results.

The Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of NABTEB, Dr Mohammed Mohammed, announced the completion of the exercise in a statement issued on Thursday.

He said the admission process was conducted in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Education and principals of Federal Technical Colleges.

According to him, the exercise followed the successful conduct and release of the results of the 2026 National Common Entrance Examination held on June 13.

Mohammed said the selection and placement were carried out in line with approved admission guidelines to ensure fairness, transparency and equal opportunities for qualified candidates seeking admission into Federal Technical Colleges across the country.

He directed candidates who participated in the examination to check their admission status on the NABTEB website by visiting the Media Centre and selecting the FTC Admission Status option.

Candidates who are unable to access the online portal can also verify their admission status at NABTEB offices in the 36 states, the six geopolitical zones and the board’s national headquarters in Benin, Edo State.

The registrar said successful candidates should visit the NABTEB e-world portal from July 24 to print their notification of admission slips, which will enable them to obtain their admission letters from their respective Federal Technical Colleges.

He urged admitted candidates to complete all registration formalities within the stipulated period to avoid forfeiting their admissions.

Mohammed congratulated the successful candidates and encouraged parents and guardians to support their wards in pursuing technical and vocational education, describing it as essential to Nigeria’s industrial development and economic transformation.

He reaffirmed NABTEB’s commitment to promoting quality, transparency and excellence in technical and vocational education through a merit-based admission process.

The issues

The Federal Government is strengthening technical and vocational education to equip young Nigerians with practical, industry-relevant skills needed to boost employment, industrialisation and economic growth.

What’s being said

“The selection and placement process was carried out strictly in accordance with the approved admission guidelines to ensure fairness, transparency and equal opportunities for qualified candidates.” — Dr Mohammed Mohammed, Registrar and Chief Executive Officer, NABTEB

What’s next

Successful candidates are expected to print their admission notification slips from July 24, obtain their admission letters from their assigned Federal Technical Colleges and complete registration within the prescribed deadline.

Bottom line

NABTEB’s completion of the 2026 placement exercise advances the Federal Government’s efforts to expand access to quality technical and vocational education through a transparent, merit-based admissions process.