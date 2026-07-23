Okereke urges Nigeria to keep Africa-centred foreign policy

Key points

Labour Party presidential candidate Chibuzo Okereke says Africa should remain the cornerstone of Nigeria’s foreign policy.

He called for an end to xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and other foreigners in South Africa.

Okereke urged African countries to embrace regional cooperation and skills mobility.

He also advocated reciprocity in Nigeria’s diplomatic relations with other African nations.

Main story

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Dr Chibuzo Okereke, has said Africa should remain the centrepiece of Nigeria’s foreign policy despite recurring xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.

Speaking in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, Okereke said Nigeria should continue playing a leadership role on the continent, recalling its contributions to the struggle against apartheid in South Africa.

He argued that stronger regional cooperation would enable African countries to maximise their collective economic and diplomatic potential.

According to him, Nigeria would achieve greater influence by strategically deploying its resources and foreign policy instruments across the continent.

Okereke said that if elected president in 2027, his administration would promote policies aimed at fostering greater continental integration and changing perceptions about migration and economic participation within Africa.

He compared the approach to countries such as the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, where immigrants are encouraged to contribute to national development through their skills and expertise.

He said African governments should focus on improving governance and productivity rather than encouraging divisions based on nationality.

Okereke also called for African countries to respect Nigeria and ensure that their laws are enforced fairly without encouraging xenophobic attacks against foreigners.

While acknowledging the need for countries to enforce their immigration laws, he said Nigeria should also pursue reciprocal diplomatic measures where necessary.

He further called for an end to attacks on foreigners in South Africa.

The issues

Xenophobic attacks have periodically strained relations between Nigeria and South Africa, raising concerns about the protection of migrants, regional integration and the implementation of the African Union’s vision for greater continental cooperation.

What’s being said

“Our foreign policy will remain Africa as the centerpiece, but will elevate the conversation and the thinking to understand that nobody is coming to take away anything from you.” — Dr Chibuzo Okereke

What’s next

Nigeria and South Africa are expected to continue diplomatic engagement on issues relating to the protection of citizens, while discussions on regional integration and free movement within Africa remain on the continental agenda.

Bottom line

Okereke’s remarks reinforce calls for stronger African unity, arguing that regional cooperation and skills mobility should take precedence over xenophobia and protectionist attitudes.