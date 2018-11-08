Multiple Injuries in California Bar Shooting – Ventura Fire Department

Multiple people were injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, authorities said.

“Ongoing active shooter incident reported at Borderline in @CityofTO,” the Ventura County Fire Department tweeted.

“Please stay away from area. Active law enforcement incident. Multiple injuries reported. Details still being determined. Multiple ambulances requested.”

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office told CNN that there was a shooting at a bar, but declined to release additional details.

Borderline Bar & Grill is a western-style facility that hosts theme nights such as country, salsa and swing. Its website listed events planned for this week, and Wednesday was “College Country” night between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Thousand Oaks is in Ventura County, about 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles.

This is a developing story.