MTN Nigeria Strengthens Board with Appointment of Three New Directors

MTN Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of three new directors to its board, aiming to leverage their extensive expertise to drive strategic growth and enhance operations.

The appointments, disclosed in a regulatory filing on the Nigerian Exchange, include Mrs. Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin and Mr. Odumezuo Nwuneli as Independent Non-Executive Directors, and Mr. Tim Pennington as a Non-Executive Director.

According to MTN Nigeria, the newly appointed directors bring a wealth of experience across diverse industries and will play pivotal roles in shaping the company’s future direction.

Profiles of the New Appointees

Mrs. Eyitope Kola-Oyeneyin

A renowned systems change leader and transformation expert, Mrs. Kola-Oyeneyin boasts over 20 years of global experience spanning advisory roles, executive leadership, and policy-making across multiple African countries. As the Managing Partner of Augmentum Advisory, she supports senior leaders in driving growth and value creation through digital transformation and policy innovation.

Mrs. Kola-Oyeneyin has a notable track record of partnering with key stakeholders in Africa’s financial services sector, spearheading initiatives such as “Cashless Lagos” and SANEF agent banking, which significantly boosted financial inclusion in Nigeria.

Her academic credentials include a master’s degree from Stanford University, and she is widely recognised for her thought leadership in digital innovation. She has also authored a book, UNLEASH, which provides a roadmap for empowering young Africans to thrive.

Mr. Odumezuo Nwuneli

Mr. Nwuneli is the Managing Partner of Sahel Capital, a private investment firm focusing on food and agribusiness in sub-Saharan Africa. With over 27 years of experience in private equity, investment banking, and corporate finance, he has raised capital and led investment transactions across various sectors, including financial services, telecommunications, and agriculture.

Mr. Nwuneli is also the Co-Founder and Chairman of AACE Foods, a Nigeria-based food manufacturing company, and Sahel Consulting, an agricultural management consultancy. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a B.Sc. in Industrial Management from Carnegie Mellon University.

Recognised as an Eisenhower Fellow and Archbishop Tutu Fellow, Mr. Nwuneli received the Alumni Achievement Award from Harvard Business School in 2021 for his contributions to the business landscape in Africa.

Mr. Tim Pennington

With a career spanning decades in telecommunications and corporate finance, Mr. Pennington brings a wealth of experience to the MTN board. He holds a BA (Hons) in Economics from the University of Manchester and is an associate of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, UK.

As the former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Millicom International Cellular, Mr. Pennington played a significant role in transforming the company into a leading provider of broadband services in Latin America. Under his leadership, Millicom restructured its operations and achieved a successful NASDAQ listing in the U.S.

Mr. Pennington’s extensive experience in global telecommunications, corporate finance, and strategic management will be instrumental in supporting MTN’s goals.

Commenting on the appointments, MTN Nigeria’s Chairman of the Board, Dr. Ernest Ndukwe, expressed confidence in the new directors’ capabilities. “Their exceptional track records and industry expertise align with our vision to deliver excellence and create value in the telecommunications sector,” he stated.