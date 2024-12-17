Transcorp Hotels Appoints New MD/CEO

Transcorp Hotels Plc has announced the appointment of Mrs. Uzo Oshogwe as its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

The hospitality giant disclosed this in an official statement, highlighting Oshogwe’s vast professional experience and achievements. She is currently the MD/CEO of Afriland Properties Ltd, a leading management, investment, and development company.

With a career spanning over three decades, Oshogwe has held key leadership positions at the United Bank for Africa Plc and Accenture UK. She brings a wealth of expertise in strategic management, business development, and organisational transformation.

Oshogwe holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from Ambrose Alli University, Edo State, and a Master’s in Information Systems Design from the University of Westminster, London. She also earned a professional certificate in Real Estate Management from Harvard Business School in the United States.

An RICS-accredited Civil and Commercial Mediator, Oshogwe is a Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants. She is also an alumna of the Lagos Business School and IESE Business School, Spain, having completed their Advanced Management Programme and Chief Executive Programme.

Speaking on the appointment, Emmanuel N. Nnorom, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels, praised Oshogwe’s leadership acumen and extensive experience, describing her as the ideal candidate to lead the company into its next phase of growth.

“Her exceptional leadership skills and expertise align perfectly with our vision to create value and deliver excellence in the hospitality industry. She is the right person to build on the remarkable achievements of Dupe Olusola at Transcorp Hotels Plc,” Nnorom said.

Oshogwe’s appointment signals a continued commitment by Transcorp Hotels to maintain its position as a leader in Nigeria’s hospitality sector through innovation, strategic leadership, and world-class service delivery.