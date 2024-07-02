MTN Foundation, NDLEA, And UNODC Collaborate To Combat Substance Abuse At Multi-Stakeholder Conference

In a collaborative effort to combat substance abuse through prevention, the MTN Foundation, NDLEA, and UNODC came together for a multi-stakeholder conference in Abuja. The event saw key government officials and experts unite to discuss some evidence-based strategies against drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

This conference follows the recent Anti-Substance Abuse Programme (ASAP) stakeholder conference hosted by MTN Foundation in Lagos. So far, the initiative has successfully engaged 86,400 students and 1,440 teachers from 144 public secondary schools across 12 states, along with advocacy walks in Abuja, Lagos, and Rivers state. Additionally, a 24/7 toll-free psycho-social support helpline for affected youth was launched in partnership with the NDLEA. These efforts highlight the growing awareness and commitment to fighting substance abuse among youths in the country.

Senator George Akume, representing the Federal Government, emphasised the administration’s support for these collaborative efforts. He highlighted that the fight against drug abuse requires a unified approach and praised the ongoing initiatives for their impact.

Prince Julius Adelusi Adeluyi, Chairman of MTN Foundation, reinforced the foundation’s commitment to the cause. “Our mission is to reduce the rate of first-time substance abuse among young Nigerians. The power of collective action cannot be overstated,” he remarked.

Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa, Chairman of NDLEA, called for substantial investments in preventive measures and early detection, stating, “The Drug Integrity Test initiative aims to establish an anti-drug culture in Nigeria. It targets students, workers, and prospective couples to prevent drug use and enable early intervention, treatment, and rehabilitation.”

Dr. Oliver Stolpe, outgoing UNODC Country Representative, emphasised the importance of evidence-based prevention programs and community involvement in tackling the drug abuse problem.

The event, held at the State House in Abuja, also highlighted the importance of grassroot initiatives and tailored interventions to meet specific community needs. It also highlighted how fostering a sense of ownership and responsibility within local communities can yield more impactful and sustainable outcomes.

MTN Foundation remains committed to continuing this fight against substance abuse, aligning with the strategies and support outlined by key stakeholders at the conference. The foundation is dedicated to reducing drug abuse among Nigerian youth, and it will continue to support collaborative efforts to create a healthier, drug-free future for the country.