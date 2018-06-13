Ms. Dolika Banda Retires from Ecobank Board of Directors

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the Lomé, Togo -based parent company of the Ecobank Group, announces the departure of Ms Dolika Banda from its Board of directors.

Ms. Dolika Banda, who served as a non-executive director on the Board of ETI from October 2014 retired from the Board at the last Annual General Meeting of ETI held on April 24, 2018 following the expiration of her mandate.

The Board, Management and staff of ETI express their gratitude to Ms. Dolika Banda for her significant contributions to the Ecobank Group and her renewed commitment to continue to assist and support the Group as and when necessary.