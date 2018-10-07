Mr Taxi App Owners Dismiss Actor Jim Iyke’s Ownership Claim

Owners of Mr Taxi App, an internet enabled transport scheme, have disowned a popular Nollywood actor, Jim Iyke, dismissing his claim of ownership of the company.

The firm’s Chief Operating Officer, Mr Austin Nnaemeka disowned the actor in a news conference to mark the inauguration of the company in Awka, Anambra State on Friday night.

At the conference, Nnaemeka described the controversial actor as an impostor, noted that he had no contribution whatsoever in the setting up of the company.

Contrary to the claims of ownership of the company by the Nollywood star, Nnaemeka said Iyke was contracted as a brand ambassador of the company, though was relieved of his job after he started claiming ownership of the company.

He said, “Jim Iyke is my friend. I brought him in as a brand ambassador of the company, just like Rachael Okoli and other celebrities here. But he started asking questions that were out of his scope.

“He later started looking for a way to sway us into making him a shareholder, and then started parading himself as the owner of the company. He was warned once, and again, making it two times before we relieved him of his job.

“I am using the opportunity of this conference to state emphatically that Iyke is not the owner of Mr. Taxi. He has no contribution in the company. That is what I want to tell you today.”

Nnaemeka, who was accompanied by staff members of the company’s legal adviser and Chief Executive Officer, said the company was founded because of the need for swift mobility, which according to him, had been crippled by the ban on commercial motorcyclists in major towns of the south east.

He said the app can be downloaded for free into any smart phone and used to book taxis around the south east for ease of movement.

He also unveiled special features that makes Mr. Taxi different from other transport apps, including the SOS bottom, which he said could be used by a passenger to alert the company if he feels threatened by the driver of a taxi.