Mobile Policemen Stage Protest against Non-payment of Allowances

Mobile policemen on Monday in Maiduguri staged a protest over non-payment of their allowances.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protesting policemen barricaded the command headquarters located on Maiduguri-Kano expressway.

The protest disrupted traffic on the road.

One of protesting policemen who pleaded anonymity, said they were angry over non-payment of their allowances in the last six months.

“About 10, 000 mobile policemen were deployed to the state from different commands but we have not received our allowances in the past six months.

“We have been serving at the command headquarters since our deployment; but some of us deployed to other locations outside the headquarters were being paid their allowances as and when due.

“We have been facing hardships as a result of the non-payment of the allowances. We have made several complaints but nobody listened to us,” the aggrieved policeman said.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu, blamed the non payment on the delay in the passage of the 2018 budget.

He called on the protesting policemen to calm down and assured them that their allowances would be paid.