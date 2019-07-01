Minnows Shock Super Eagles in Final Group Stage Match

Their last encounter at the Alexandria stadium in 2006 ended in 1-0 defeat in the hands of Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire. That was 13 years ago when Egypt hosted the African Cup of Nations.

Yesterday at same venue, the Eagles put every foot wrong in their last game against first timers, Madagascar. It ended 2-0, a defeat many Nigerian fans called a big slap to the country.

After conceding a first half goal through a defensive blunder, the Eagles, who needed the victory to remain on top of the group, failed to provide any antidote to the stylish play of the Malagasy.

The victory took Madagascar to the top with seven points.

Some Nigerian fans, who could not hide their feelings yesterday described the defeat as a big disgrace to Nigerian football.

Solomon Uchenna, who flew in from Cairo to watch the match said the Eagles played as if there was nothing at stake. “You can’t play football this way against an underdog and expect good result,” he said. “I blame the coach for fielding Mikel Obi in this competition. It is obvious he finished his football in China. He has nothing to offer any more.”