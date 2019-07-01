Obafemi Awolowo’s Grandson among 21 Housemates in BBNaija Show

Obafemi Awolowo’s Grandson among 21 Housemates in BBNaija Show

By
- July 1, 2019
- in COVER, ENTERTAINMENT & THE ARTS, NEWSLETTER
38
0
BBNaijaObafemi Awolowo's Grandson among 21 Housemates in BBNaija Show

Seyi Awolowo, the grandson of the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo is among the  twenty one  housemates that were unveiled during opening of the Nigeria reality show, Big Brother Naija tonight.

The announcement was made last night during the opening of the show.

The long-anticipated fourth season of the Big Brother Naija reality show kicked off with 21 housemates

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this is the highest number of housemates so far as 2017’s ‘See Gobe’ had 14 housemates and 2018’s ‘Double Wahala’ had 20 housemates.

Seyi, 30, is a medical doctor.

Source: NAN

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like

Minnows Shock Super Eagles in Final Group Stage Match

Their last encounter at the Alexandria stadium in