Minister promises stable power supply for Nigerians 

Adebayo Adelabu, the Minister of Power, has promised Nigerians of stable and sustainable power supply in all areas of the country.

He made this statement in Calabar, the capital of Cross River State, on Tuesday when he was on an inspection visit to the Calabar power plant of Niger Delta Power Holding Company.

Adelabu also mentioned that the Federal Government is focused on implementing reforms in the power sector to achieve stability in electricity supply throughout the country.

He said, “There has been an increase in energy demands and the government is working relentlessly with commitment to meet the demands.”

He charged associates in the oil and gas sector to get ready to equally be proactive as the government of President Bola Tinubu would address issues in the sector effectively.

He enthused, “The power sector is very critical to both the government and national economy. This is why the President has asked me to visit all the power plants in the country and assess their functionality.

“From my assessment, The Calabar Power Plant of the NDPHC is the most active. I’m very satisfied. We are encouraging power installation and generation.

“It is not going to be business as usual. Players in the power sector must be up and about as the Federal Government is reforming the sector for optimal power generation and distributions in order to meet the huge demands of Nigerians.”

He said the much-talked-about privatisation of the plant to the Cross River State government is before the Federal Privatisation Council and the Federal Executive Council.

Eka Williams, Cross River State Commissioner for Power and Energy, stated that the state government is fully prepared and capable of taking over and effectively managing the firm, thanks to the expertise available within the organization. He emphasized that the administration of Senator Bassey Otu is committed to addressing the needs of its citizens.

Chiedu Ugbo, the Managing Director of the firm, mentioned that they are currently supplying power to much of the South-South and South-East regions of Nigeria. He highlighted the necessity for additional sub-transmission power stations to facilitate the distribution of electricity to more areas.

Ugbo further expressed his frustration over vandalism by some citizens and urged them to refrain from such destructive behaviour.

