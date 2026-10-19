Minerals fund chief receives honorary fellowship for geosciences contributions

By Emmanuella Opara | October 19th 2026

KEY POINTS

Solid Minerals Development Fund Executive Secretary Fatima Shinkafi has received an honorary fellowship from the Nigerian Society of Economic Geologists.

The recognition follows her contributions to Nigeria’s solid minerals sector and geosciences.

The fund supports mineral exploration, research and investment mobilisation through initiatives including the EMERGE programme.

EMERGE provides grants for early-stage mineral exploration, critical minerals development and research.

MAIN STORY

The Executive Secretary of the Solid Minerals Development Fund (SMDF), Hajiya Fatima Shinkafi, has received an honorary fellowship from the Nigerian Society of Economic Geologists (NSEG) in recognition of her contributions to geosciences and Nigeria’s solid minerals sector.

The award was presented at the opening of the society’s 5th Annual International Conference in Kaduna on Monday, following a decision by the NSEG Council at its 80th meeting on September 26, 2026.

In a statement, the SMDF Head of Corporate Communications, Idowu Jokpeyibo, said the recognition highlighted the role of collaboration between institutions that finance mining activities and professionals whose expertise supports mineral discovery and resource assessment.

Under Shinkafi’s leadership, the fund has continued to support Nigeria’s mining sector through financing for mineral exploration, research, investment mobilisation and the sustainable development of mineral resources, according to the statement.

One of its key initiatives is the Early-Stage Mineral Exploration and Research Grant Endowment (EMERGE), a programme designed to fund early-stage exploration, critical minerals development, and research and development.

The programme is intended to address financing gaps for projects that may struggle to attract conventional private investment during their early stages.

“EMERGE addresses a critical financing gap in the mining sector by supporting exploration and research initiatives at stages when projects may not yet attract conventional private investment,” Jokpeyibo said.

She said the programme aimed to unlock Nigeria’s mineral potential, encourage local value addition and help promising projects advance towards investment readiness.

Jokpeyibo added that stronger geoscience capacity was necessary to reduce exploration risks, improve geological knowledge and identify economically viable mineral deposits.

“The fund remains committed to working with professional bodies, research institutions, government agencies, exploration companies and development partners to strengthen Nigeria’s mineral exploration ecosystem and build a more competitive mining industry,” she said.

THE ISSUES

Mineral exploration requires funding and reliable geological information before projects can attract larger-scale investment. Early-stage grants can help address financing gaps and improve knowledge of Nigeria’s mineral deposits.

Collaboration between funding institutions and geoscience professionals is also important for assessing resources and supporting the development of viable mining projects. However, the long-term impact of such initiatives depends on effective project implementation and the ability to translate exploration findings into sustainable economic activity.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“EMERGE addresses a critical financing gap in the mining sector by supporting exploration and research initiatives at stages when projects may not yet attract conventional private investment,” Idowu Jokpeyibo, Head of Corporate Communications at the Solid Minerals Development Fund, said.

“The fund remains committed to working with professional bodies, research institutions, government agencies, exploration companies and development partners to strengthen Nigeria’s mineral exploration ecosystem and build a more competitive mining industry,” Idowu Jokpeyibo, Head of Corporate Communications at the Solid Minerals Development Fund, said.

WHAT’S NEXT

The SMDF is expected to continue working with professional bodies, research institutions, government agencies, exploration companies and development partners to support mineral exploration and research. The EMERGE programme remains one of the fund’s mechanisms for addressing early-stage financing needs in the sector.

BOTTOM LINE

Shinkafi’s honorary fellowship recognises her work in Nigeria’s solid minerals sector, while the SMDF’s support for early-stage exploration seeks to improve geological knowledge, attract investment and advance the development of the country’s mineral resources.