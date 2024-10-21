Microsoft To Allow Customers To Build Autonomous AI Starting November 2024

Microsoft’s upcoming launch of autonomous AI agents in November 2024 is set to change how businesses operate by automating routine tasks with minimal human involvement. These AI agents, powered by Copilot Studio—a platform combining Microsoft’s own AI models with OpenAI’s—will enhance productivity by managing tasks like client enquiries, lead generation, and inventory control.

The vision, as articulated by Microsoft’s Charles Lamanna, is for each employee to have their own personalised Copilot AI agent, acting as the interface to interact with various AI tools, streamlining processes and reducing human intervention. This development comes as part of a broader trend in the AI field, with other tech giants like Meta also making strides in autonomous AI.

Meta’s Self-Taught Evaluator, an AI model that trains using AI-generated data, further highlights the industry’s shift towards minimising human input in AI development. This reduces reliance on processes like Reinforcement Learning from Human Feedback (RLHF), pushing AI closer to fully autonomous capabilities.

Both Microsoft and Meta’s advancements aim to reshape the AI landscape, positioning these technologies as powerful tools for businesses looking to optimise their operations and increase efficiency.