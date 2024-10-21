DSS Replaces Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer, Appoints Attanda Lawal

In a recent development, the Department of State Security (DSS) has replaced President Bola Tinubu’s Chief Security Officer, Adegboyega Fasasi, with Attanda Lawal.

The transition was confirmed by sources within the presidential villa and approved by the Director General of the DSS, Tosin Ajayi.

Attanda Lawal, who holds the position of Deputy Director in the DSS, is currently attending a senior management course at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Jos, Plateau State.

Contrary to speculations of misconduct, sources revealed that Fasasi’s reassignment is part of routine administrative practice.

“He is proceeding on a regular strategic course, and it’s standard procedure within the system,” a source clarified.

The President has also endorsed the DSS new positing.