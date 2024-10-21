NECO Warns Against Proxy Registration For Examinations

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has issued a strong warning to school owners and stakeholders to desist from enrolling candidates for its examinations by proxy.

The council highlighted that this fraudulent practice often leads to identity theft and the circulation of fake results.

In a statement released on Monday, Azeez Sani, Acting Director of Information and Public Relations, explained NECO’s determination to eliminate all forms of examination malpractice.

NECO has introduced several measures to curb impersonation during its examinations. These include the use of biometric data capturing devices, customized answer booklets, and the embossing of candidates’ photographs and birth dates on original certificates.

Additionally, the council launched NECO e-Verify, an online platform designed to confirm or verify NECO results.

The council stressed that any certificate that cannot be authenticated through the e-Verify platform is considered fake, urging state ministries of education and school owners to ensure only genuine candidate details are used during registration.

Sani also revealed that the results of candidates found guilty of impersonation during the recently concluded 2024 Senior School Certificate Examination (Internal) have been withheld as part of NECO’s stringent policies to combat examination malpractice.