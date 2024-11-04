Northern Youth Forum Endorses Federal Government’s Tax Reform Bills

The Progressive Northern Youth Forum (PNYF) voices strong support for the Federal Government’s proposed Tax Reform Bills, stating they offer a vital opportunity to reshape Nigeria’s economy. Abdulkadir Bala, PNYF’s General Secretary, announces the group’s position following a National Executive Committee meeting where they reviewed President Bola Tinubu’s decision to dismiss the National Economic Council’s (NEC) recommendation to withdraw the bills.

PNYF asserts that the NEC and Northern Governors’ Forum stance does not reflect the will of Northern communities, expressing disappointment with regional leaders for opposing policies aimed at financial independence and growth.

Tax Reform Bills Seen as Essential for Growth

The PNYF claims Northern governors often neglect regional economic development, relying on federal allocations instead of creating revenue sources within their states. The group argues that if governors truly represented their constituents, they would have engaged constructively with the legislative process to refine the bills, rather than urging their withdrawal.

“Why are Northern governors so resistant to self-sustaining reforms?” the statement questions. “Their opposition to these bills seems rooted in avoiding responsibility for independent revenue generation. The Northern governors need to support these reforms or risk being held accountable by the people they serve.”

The forum also praises President Tinubu’s commitment to the reform process, emphasizing that the Northern communities broadly support the bills for their potential to modernize tax administration and align Nigeria’s practices with global standards.

Background on NEC’s Position

Earlier reports indicate that President Tinubu rejected NEC’s proposal to retract the Tax Reform Bill, underscoring the importance of completing the legislative process. His spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, states the president supports NEC’s feedback but believes legislative proceedings provide ample opportunity for adjustments.

The reforms, part of the Renewed Hope Administration’s agenda, are intended to expand Nigeria’s revenue sources and reduce its reliance on certain sectors.