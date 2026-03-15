Meta considers layoffs affecting up to 20% of workforce

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 15, 2026

Key Points

Meta reportedly weighing layoffs that could affect up to 20% of employees

Job cuts linked to rising AI infrastructure investment and efficiency drive

Company says reports are “speculative” as internal discussions continue

Main Story

Meta Platforms Inc. is considering a sweeping round of layoffs that could affect 20% or more of its global workforce, according to a report by Reuters citing sources familiar with internal discussions at the company.

The potential restructuring comes as the social media giant accelerates investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced research, while simultaneously pushing for greater operational efficiency across its global operations.

A spokesperson for the company, Andy Stone, dismissed the report as premature, saying the claims were based on hypothetical internal planning rather than a confirmed corporate decision.

“This is speculative reporting about theoretical approaches,” Stone said in response to questions about the potential workforce reductions.

Meta employed nearly 79,000 people as of December 31, according to its most recent regulatory filings. If layoffs of the reported scale were implemented, it would represent the largest workforce reduction at the company since its major restructuring efforts in 2022 and 2023.

Those earlier job cuts were part of a corporate overhaul led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who described the period as Meta’s “year of efficiency.”

In November 2022, Meta laid off approximately 11,000 employees, about 13% of its workforce at the time. The company followed that move with another round of 10,000 job cuts in early 2023 as part of a broader cost-reduction strategy.

More recently, Zuckerberg announced in January 2025 that Meta would eliminate around 5% of its workforce, targeting employees identified as the company’s lowest performers.

Industry analysts say the potential new layoffs reflect the company’s aggressive push into generative AI and next-generation computing infrastructure.

Meta has reportedly offered compensation packages worth hundreds of millions of dollars over four years to recruit leading AI researchers for a new “superintelligence” research initiative.

The company has also announced plans to invest as much as $600 billion in data-centre infrastructure by 2028 as part of its long-term artificial intelligence strategy.

What’s Being Said

“AI is fundamentally changing how technology companies operate, and firms are restructuring teams to reflect that shift,” a technology sector analyst at a global investment bank said.

“Projects that once required large teams can increasingly be handled by smaller groups equipped with advanced AI tools,” the analyst added.

What’s Next

Meta is expected to continue expanding its AI research teams and computing infrastructure

Any confirmed layoffs would likely be announced in phases across global operations

Investors will monitor the company’s AI investment strategy and operating cost trajectory in upcoming earnings releases

The Bottom Line: Meta’s potential workforce restructuring underscores a growing reality across the tech industry — companies are investing heavily in artificial intelligence while simultaneously reducing traditional workforce structures.