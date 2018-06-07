MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | Graduate Customer Service Officer at Foremost Radiology Consultants Limited

Foremost Radiology Consultants Limited (FRCL) is a privately owned routine and advanced medical imaging center that was founded and run by a group[ of consultant radiologists. We hold dear our core values of quality, respect, integrity, and empathy. Our goal is to give patients and their physicians the highest level of medical care And personal efficient service. Patients can usually make immediate appointments and can get immediate test results. We provide private personalized care to our patients using the most advanced state of the art equipment and a superbly trained technical staff, under the direction of certified Radiologists.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Customer Service Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Assist in responding to a wide range of inquiries from the customer and providing advice and information, processing transnational services, (e.g. completion of electronic forms), and ensure customers receive high quality service in all business units in a prompt, efficient and courteous manner.

Welcomes and attends to customers and directs them to the registration desk when appropriate.

Maintain and manage customer files and database, Logs customers’ complaints, and acts to ensure prompt resolution.

Respond to customer enquiries over the phone

Escalates major customer complaints that have not been resolved

Maintains effective relationships with existing and potential customers in the most efficient and professional manner.

Records and saves all relevant hard and electronic copies of customers’ files.

Documents customers details in the stipulated order

Documents customer’s information into the appropriate ultrasound list.

Facilitates communication between customers and doctors.

Follows up on reports by ensuring timely completion of typing of the reports.

Documents customer’s information into the appropriate X-ray list.

Facilitates communication between customers and radiographers.

Follow up on X-ray reports by ensuring that every film is printed, matched with their request forms and taken to the work station for reporting.

Ensure that customers are well guided and directed to appropriate sitting/waiting and paying sections

Escort customers to the Lab and act as courier for laboratory reports between main building and annex.

Other duties and special projects assigned by management.

Qualifications

Degree in any discipline.

0-1 year Experience

Age- 23-26 years

Preferably Female

Application Closing Date

8th June, 2018.



Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s with passport picture to:careers@foremostradiology.com