LIFESTYLE JOB | Graduate Procurement Officer at Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited

By Lolade .O
- June 7, 2018
- in JOBS, LIFESTYLE
Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited is a specialized Manufacturing company with wide range of products for the Nigerian markets like powder, petroleum jelly, perfumes.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Procurement Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Description

  • Obtains cost estimates for materials, supplies, and services
  • Discovering profitable suppliers and initiate procurement partnership
  • Identifies potential vendors / suppliers, gathers and analyses information on them; recommends prospective vendors to top management
  • Prepares vendor contracts and negotiates terms with vendors
  • Maintains inventories of raw materials, parts, and supplies and maintains records
  • Orders materials from approved suppliers
  • Reviews, analyses receiving / inspection documentation; forwards receiving paperwork to Accounting for vendor payment
  • Maintains records of approved suppliers and periodically evaluates vendor performance
  • Determines the disposition of nonconforming materials with the Quality Control Manager and heads of requesting units.
  • Finalize purchase details of orders and deliveries.
  • Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness
  • Collaborate with key persons to ensure clarity of the specifications and expectations of the company
  • Taking responsibility for providing monthly feedback to HOD on status of capital projects.
  • Responsible for generating monthly procurement reports, identify and investigate unusual items and report accordingly.
  • Responsible for attending to queries from business units and vendors with reference to purchase orders and receipts of goods.

Qualification and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree in related field
  • 1-2 years of procurement experience within a fast-paced manufacturing industry or similar industry.
  • Technical awareness
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent Excel and Power point skills is a must
  • Market intelligence
  • Teachable personality
  • Proven Negotiation skills & Excellent Communicator
  • Leadership skills & Co-ordination
  • Strong admin and follow up skills
  • Integrity
  • Ability to work on target
  • Management/ Purchasing and Store Keeping experience is highly required.

Application Closing Date
8th June, 2018.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:hr@givanascosmetics.com The Subject of the mail should be “Procurement Officer”

Note: Only qualified Persons will be contacted for an interview.

