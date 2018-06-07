LIFESTYLE JOB | Graduate Procurement Officer at Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited

Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited is a specialized Manufacturing company with wide range of products for the Nigerian markets like powder, petroleum jelly, perfumes.

We are recruiting to fill the position below:

Job Title: Procurement Officer

Location: Lagos

Job Description

Obtains cost estimates for materials, supplies, and services

Discovering profitable suppliers and initiate procurement partnership

Identifies potential vendors / suppliers, gathers and analyses information on them; recommends prospective vendors to top management

Prepares vendor contracts and negotiates terms with vendors

Maintains inventories of raw materials, parts, and supplies and maintains records

Orders materials from approved suppliers

Reviews, analyses receiving / inspection documentation; forwards receiving paperwork to Accounting for vendor payment

Maintains records of approved suppliers and periodically evaluates vendor performance

Determines the disposition of nonconforming materials with the Quality Control Manager and heads of requesting units.

Finalize purchase details of orders and deliveries.

Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness

Collaborate with key persons to ensure clarity of the specifications and expectations of the company

Taking responsibility for providing monthly feedback to HOD on status of capital projects.

Responsible for generating monthly procurement reports, identify and investigate unusual items and report accordingly.

Responsible for attending to queries from business units and vendors with reference to purchase orders and receipts of goods.

Qualification and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in related field

1-2 years of procurement experience within a fast-paced manufacturing industry or similar industry.

Technical awareness

Fluency in English

Excellent Excel and Power point skills is a must

Market intelligence

Teachable personality

Proven Negotiation skills & Excellent Communicator

Leadership skills & Co-ordination

Strong admin and follow up skills

Integrity

Ability to work on target

Management/ Purchasing and Store Keeping experience is highly required.

Application Closing Date

8th June, 2018.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:hr@givanascosmetics.com The Subject of the mail should be “Procurement Officer”

Note: Only qualified Persons will be contacted for an interview.