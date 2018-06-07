LIFESTYLE JOB | Graduate Procurement Officer at Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited

Givanas Cosmetics Nigeria Limited is a specialized Manufacturing company with wide range of products for the Nigerian markets like powder, petroleum jelly, perfumes.
We are recruiting to fill the position below:
Job Title: Procurement Officer
Location: Lagos
Job Description
- Obtains cost estimates for materials, supplies, and services
- Discovering profitable suppliers and initiate procurement partnership
- Identifies potential vendors / suppliers, gathers and analyses information on them; recommends prospective vendors to top management
- Prepares vendor contracts and negotiates terms with vendors
- Maintains inventories of raw materials, parts, and supplies and maintains records
- Orders materials from approved suppliers
- Reviews, analyses receiving / inspection documentation; forwards receiving paperwork to Accounting for vendor payment
- Maintains records of approved suppliers and periodically evaluates vendor performance
- Determines the disposition of nonconforming materials with the Quality Control Manager and heads of requesting units.
- Finalize purchase details of orders and deliveries.
- Track and report key functional metrics to reduce expenses and improve effectiveness
- Collaborate with key persons to ensure clarity of the specifications and expectations of the company
- Taking responsibility for providing monthly feedback to HOD on status of capital projects.
- Responsible for generating monthly procurement reports, identify and investigate unusual items and report accordingly.
- Responsible for attending to queries from business units and vendors with reference to purchase orders and receipts of goods.
Qualification and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in related field
- 1-2 years of procurement experience within a fast-paced manufacturing industry or similar industry.
- Technical awareness
- Fluency in English
- Excellent Excel and Power point skills is a must
- Market intelligence
- Teachable personality
- Proven Negotiation skills & Excellent Communicator
- Leadership skills & Co-ordination
- Strong admin and follow up skills
- Integrity
- Ability to work on target
- Management/ Purchasing and Store Keeping experience is highly required.
Application Closing Date
8th June, 2018.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their CV’s to:hr@givanascosmetics.com The Subject of the mail should be “Procurement Officer”
Note: Only qualified Persons will be contacted for an interview.