MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | Abt Associates Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions)

MEDICAL & HEALTHCARE JOB | Abt Associates Fresh Job Recruitment (8 Positions)

- October 6, 2017
- in JOBS
61
0

Abt Associates – The International Health Division is committed to the improvement of health and healthcare delivery around the world. Serving both the public and private sectors, our efforts include health policy research and evaluation, health promotion and disease prevention, health finance, and health systems management. Our impact is felt in policies that ensure healthcare access for women, children, and individuals with special needs, in strengthening health infrastructures, and HIV/AIDS solutions.

We are recruiting to fill the following positions below:

CLICK HERE TO VIEW JOB DETAILS AND APPLY

Facebook Comments

Leave a Reply

You may also like

TRAVEL JOB | Tidings Consult Limited Fresh Graduate & Exp. Job Recruitment (4 Positions)

Tidings Consult Limited, a fast growing IATA Travel