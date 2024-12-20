Mediacraft Associates Continues To Blaze The Trail In Awards, Group CEO Voted ‘Legend of Marketing Comms’

Q-Media and Communications Limited presented the “Award of Recognition as a Legend of Marketing Communications” to john Ehiguese, CEO of Mediacraft Associates, during a gala, which serves as a platform to celebrate outstanding achievements and recognise individuals and organisations that have significantly impacted the marketing communications industry in Nigeria.



Mediacraft Associates, under the leadership of John Ehiguese, has played a key role in advancing public relations practise in the region. The agency’s dedication to fostering strategic communication, brand development, and crisis management has earned it a distinguished place in the industry. John Ehiguese’s recognition as a legend in marketing communications underscores his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to professional development in public relations.



This recognition highlights the agency’s recent successes and emphasises the importance of effective public relations in shaping perceptions and driving success in today’s competitive market. This award further proves Mediacraft Associates’ continuous efforts to uphold high standards and deliver exceptional client results.



Expressing his gratitude for the recognitions awarded to Mediacraft Associates, John Ehiguese emphasised that these accolades prove the agency’s dedication to implementing global best practises. He stated that the agency prides itself on providing bespoke public relations services and solutions, tailored to its diverse clientele, catering to various industries and needs.



“Since our inception as Mediacraft Associates in September 2003, we have steadily evolved into arguably the largest PR firm in Nigeria, by size, employing over 40 full-time staff members”, Ehiguese remarked. He noted that this growth results from the collective efforts of a dedicated team, passionate about creating impactful communication strategies that resonate with clients and their audiences.



Ehiguese reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to delivering valuable solutions to clients. He highlighted that this commitment goes beyond meeting client expectations; it involves actively contributing to advancing the public relations field in Nigeria. By sharing knowledge, advocating for ethical practises, and engaging in community initiatives, Mediacraft Associates aims to elevate the industry’s standards and inspire the next generation of public relations professionals.



A relentless focus on innovation, customer service, and professional growth has characterised the agency’s journey. With a vision to remain at the forefront of the evolving PR landscape, Mediacraft Associates continues to seek opportunities that enhance its service offerings and empower clients to achieve their communication goals effectively.