MEDIA JOB | Graduate Male Accounts Officer at a Leading Media Company – DM Holdings Limited (DMH)

Job Title: Male Accounts OfficerLocation:
Ogba, Lagos
Key Roles
- To monitor and keep record of petty cash
- Proper recording of daily transactions
- Filling supporting documents at the appropriate time
- Collating of requisitions and getting proper approvals
- Bank reconciliation system
- Stock (facility) inventory system
- Responsible for timely payment of bills, ensuring suppliers & vendors are paid at the appropriate time
- Candidate must live in Lagos State (Ogba, Agege, Ojodu Berger)
Requirements
- Minimum of 1st degree in Accounting
- At least one year experience in an Audit firm.
- Age: 24-27
Application Closing Date
23rd October, 2017.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to:jobs@dmholdingslimited.com with the subject as ‘Male Accounts Officer”