MEDIA JOB | Graduate Male Accounts Officer at a Leading Media Company – DM Holdings Limited (DMH)

- October 19, 2017
- in JOBS
DM Holdings Limited (DMH) – Our client, a leading Media firm in Ogba, is recruiting suitably qualified candidates to fill the vacant position below:

Job Title: Male Accounts OfficerLocation:

Ogba, Lagos

Key Roles

  • To monitor and keep record of petty cash
  • Proper recording of daily transactions
  • Filling supporting documents at the appropriate time
  • Collating of requisitions and getting proper approvals
  • Bank reconciliation system
  • Stock (facility) inventory system
  • Responsible for timely payment of bills, ensuring suppliers & vendors are paid at the appropriate time
  • Candidate must live in Lagos State (Ogba, Agege, Ojodu Berger)

Requirements

  • Minimum of 1st degree in Accounting
  • At least one year experience in an Audit firm.
  • Age: 24-27

Application Closing Date
23rd October, 2017.

Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their applications and CV’s to:jobs@dmholdingslimited.com with the subject as ‘Male Accounts Officer”

